Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $368.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.80 million and the lowest is $367.79 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

