Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) SVP Grace Kunde Sells 331 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 455,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

