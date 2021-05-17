extraDNA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $282,672.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.03 million and $282,672.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.32 or 0.99923546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.58 or 0.01454715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.00710594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00388708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00221630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005656 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.