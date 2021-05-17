Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

XOM stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.