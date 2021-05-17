Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,552,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

