Facebook (FB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Facebook had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/10/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $400.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00.

4/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00.

4/27/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $330.00 to $371.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Facebook had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

4/15/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

4/13/2021 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, the company expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Facebook stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.46. 15,356,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $894.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

