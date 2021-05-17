Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $69,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 347,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Facebook by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock valued at $542,948,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $890.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

