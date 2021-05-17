Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB opened at $312.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

