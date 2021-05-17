FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $97.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005813 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112346 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

