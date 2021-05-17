FairGame (FAIR) Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 19% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $3.97 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005857 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00109969 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.