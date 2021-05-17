Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.09. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 288,962 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 505,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

