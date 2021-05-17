Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $53.54. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,074. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

