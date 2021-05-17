FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $27.90 or 0.00063243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and $33.63 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,814 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

