Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $5,748.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008152 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.