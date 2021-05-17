FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FDX opened at $309.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $106.25 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

