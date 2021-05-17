Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.96 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $113.96 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00458790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00226429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.75 or 0.01323059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043188 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

