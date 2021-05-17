Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$199.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.08.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

