Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ferro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 107.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

