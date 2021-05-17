Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,603.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,603 ($34.01) and last traded at GBX 2,576 ($33.66), with a volume of 40468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

Several research firms have issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 72.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,368.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

