FIBOS (FO) Price Tops $0.0093

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. FIBOS has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $296,496.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIBOS has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

