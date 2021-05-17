FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Down 4.3%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 9,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after buying an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

