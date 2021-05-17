Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 37,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 82,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NYSE:FACA)

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

