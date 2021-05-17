Finance of America Equity Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 1,025 call options.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Finance of America Equity Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Finance of America Equity Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 383,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,717. Finance of America Equity Capital has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.