Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

