FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $61.73 million and $5.48 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002043 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 758,720,983 coins and its circulating supply is 236,640,099 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

