Fireball Market Cap Hits $153,078.95 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00017639 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $153,078.95 and $710.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,867 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

