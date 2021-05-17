First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.89

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 3566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First American Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

