First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells $260,400.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gonzalez Orlando Berges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

FBP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 2,213,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

