First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were up 7.3% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 248,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,914,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $18,186,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $10,421,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.