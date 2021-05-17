Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.31. 390,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,868,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

