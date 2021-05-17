Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Five Below worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,695. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.