FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.85

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLNG. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $683.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 709,419 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

