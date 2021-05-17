FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $394,748.59 and $70.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

