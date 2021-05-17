FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0603 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $75,985.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.