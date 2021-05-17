Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,794 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.33% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,406,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

