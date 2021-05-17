Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $737.99 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Flow has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $737.99 million and $95.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $21.73 or 0.00048678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00453668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00227752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.33 or 0.01289063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

