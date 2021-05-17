Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $29,445.79 and $106,475.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.