Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

