Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

