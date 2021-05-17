Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 6,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $217.43 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 52.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 46.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 209.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

