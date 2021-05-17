Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Shares Up 0.6%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 1,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 85,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGZY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

