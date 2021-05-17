Flux Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Flux has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $593,286.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.33 or 0.00556509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00202189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00267620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004674 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,226,026 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

