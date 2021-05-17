FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.76. FMC posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.5% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 73,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in FMC by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $118.07. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

