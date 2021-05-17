FOAM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,387.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $43,387.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,015,108 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

