Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.24

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

