Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 3,168 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

