Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,450 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $142,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.89 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.