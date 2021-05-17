Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $360.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

