Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.70 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.44. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

