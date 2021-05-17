Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.62. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 819,519 shares traded.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

